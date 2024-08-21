Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A party among the five friends in Panvel went wrong after one of them stabbed a group member identified as Vijay Kalse. All the four of them rushed Kalse to sub-district hospital in Panvel wherein he was declared dead. After realising what happened amounts to murder, the four friends fled from the hospital. The hospital authority alerted the police after which the hunt for the accused started.

The incident happened on Sunday night after Kalse along with Ravi Mewati, Rahul Mewati, Tarun Valmiki along with one more friend, were partying at the residence of Rahul in Usarli village of PAnvel Taluka. According to police, all the five friends lives in different places and had gathered at one place to party. “All of them were under high influence of alcohol when an argument broke out between deceased Kalse and Rave Mewati. During the argument, Kalse hit Mewati which angered Mewati and he in turn, took a knife and stabbed Kalse on his chest,” senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray from PAnvel City police station said.

After Kalse collapsed, the friends called the ambulance of Panvel Sub district hospital and told the ambulance driver that Kalse fell unconscious and took them to the hospital. The friends too accompanied the ambulance. After the doctor declared Kalse dead, the friends fled and the hospital alerted police.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel

Since there were no leads about the deceased and the accused, the ambulance driver became the complainant and the police registered the case on Monday and started their investigation from the place from where the ambulance driver had picked them up. The police got leads about Ravi Mewati that he was hiding at a relative’s place in Kamothe and he was picked up. “We have arrested the one who stabbed. However, the FIR is registered against all four and we are investigating the case further,” Thackeray said.