Navi Mumbai: Part of building collapses in Nerul; several feared trapped

Photo: ANI

A portion of the five-story building in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area collapsed on Saturday, ANI reported.

According to initial media inputs, ceiling of a sixth-floor flat collapsed damaging apartments below it.

The incident occurred at Jimmy Park society in Sector 17, Nerul, where several other residents are feared to trapped in the debris.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijeet Bangar said that seven people have been shifted to the hospital.

"Seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operation underway," ANI quoted Bangar as saying.

The rescue tenders from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairane fire stations have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awiated.

Read Also Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district