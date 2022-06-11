Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

Photo: ANI

At least eight people were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said, ANI reported.

The police said that two people have been rescued safely.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident.

"8 bodies have been recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi and going to Kishanganj when it happened. Two people were safely rescued. Bodies have been sent for postmortem," ANI quoted the police as saying.

(with ANI inputs)