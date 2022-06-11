e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

At least eight people were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said, ANI reported.

The police said that two people have been rescued safely.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident.

"8 bodies have been recovered. They were coming from Tarabadi and going to Kishanganj when it happened. Two people were safely rescued. Bodies have been sent for postmortem," ANI quoted the police as saying.

(with ANI inputs)

Read Also
Alot: One killed, 10 injured as pickup vehicle overturns
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaBihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

RECENT STORIES

Norway Chess Open: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa clinches title

Norway Chess Open: Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa clinches title

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Sadhguru abruptly ends BBC Tamil interview after losing cool; watch video

Sadhguru abruptly ends BBC Tamil interview after losing cool; watch video

Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district