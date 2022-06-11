Alot: One killed, 10 injured as pickup vehicle overturns

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and 10 to 11 devotees on their way to the holy Joganiya Mata temple were injured as a pickup vehicle overturned near Imli Magare in Alot town in Ratlam district. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Alot. One severely injured person was then referred to the District hospital.

As per the information received, the accident was reported on Thursday when the steering of Mahindra Bolero failed and the driver of the vehicle lost control. Passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were on their way to the famous Joganiya Mata temple in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Alot.

On being informed, an administrative team including SDM Manisha Vaskle, tehsildar Kiran Varwade, naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, block medical officer Abdul Qadir rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation and to ensure proper medical treatment to those injured in the accident.