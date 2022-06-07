Alot: 3-year jail term for Janpad CEO for misappropriation

Jail/ Representational Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A court awarded a three years jail term to Janpad CEO Suresh Naresh for misappropriating government funds and misusing his position. Dissatisfied with the verdict, the accused appealed to the Additional Sessions Court, appeal was later dismissed by the court.

According to information from additional public prosecutor Hemendra Kumar Goel, Naresh misused his position and made payment of a medical bill of Rs 16,324 to Anandilal Nigam, posted as Lekhapal, which is against the provisions of the budget.

A total payment of Rs 29,000 was made to purchase electricity materials worth Rs 9,909. During the investigation, the revenue inspector found all these allegations legitimate. He said that a total of Rs 66788 was paid in the name of Panch Sammelan, even though no such conference had taken place and several other irregularities have also been found.

A case was registered against the accused under the IPC, including sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants).

The charge sheet was presented in the court of Judge Reshma Mansoori, where the CEO was found guilty based on the evidence. The CEO was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs 1,000. Later, the accused appeared in the Additional Sessions Court, where the appeal was dismissed considering the evidence to be substantiated.