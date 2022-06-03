Alot: Serviceman attacked over land dispute, case filed

Pexels

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An army man received injuries after being attacked by three assailants over a long-standing dispute over native land located in Patan village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

As per further details, the victim named Ramnarayan Patidar is a resident of Patan village in Alot tehsil. He is currently posted at Beawar city of Ajmer district in Rajasthan. Patidar, who had come to his native village on leave, was attacked by three assailants near farms. Among those who attacked Patidar were Surendra Singh, Dhum Singh, and Meharbaan Singh. Patidar received injuries and approached Alot police station. As per complaint, an FIR has been lodged in this connection under Alot police station based on the victimís complaint and a hunt has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

Ramnarayan told that neighbours were engaged in a dispute over land which the victimís family-owned for years. While neighbours claimed rights over the land which led to a further clash. All this attack was done to grab ancestral property. Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe into the matter.