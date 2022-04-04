Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident loses Rs 26 lakh to cyber fraudster

A 67-year-old Panvel resident lost Rs 26.8 lakhs to cyber fraudsters after he bought a health insurance policy at one-time premium payment. The fraudsters cheated the victim on the pretext of depositing the bonus amount to his account.

The complainant, Suresh Dave, bought a health insurance policy for his family after paying Rs 99,999 for 10 years health cover. Dave had bought the policy after getting calls from fraudsters.

However, soon after buying the policy, the fraudsters kept calling him by claiming that he had received a bonus on his policy. However, he had to deposit 25 percent of the amount to get the bonus.

Between September 2019 and January 2021, Dave kept transferring money in order to get the bonus. However, after paying Rs 26.80 lakhs to different accounts for different reasons, he realised that he was being cheated. Police said that during these periods, around eight different persons impersonating as executives of the insurance policy company called him. A case has been registered against unknown persons under the relevant sections of IT Act.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:09 PM IST