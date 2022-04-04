To celebrate International Third Gender Day, special voter registration campaign held in Panvel

In order to celebrate International Third Gender Day, a special voter registration campaign is underway in Panvel. On March 31, the International Third Gender Identity Day was celebrated across the world.

To mark the occasion, Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande has directed to celebrate the 'Third Week of Voter Registration of Third Parties' from March 27 to April 10, 2022.

The special voter registration camps for third genders organized at Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan received an overwhelming response.

The local body played an important role in spreading awareness in the city regarding voter registration. A senior official said that conducting a special session for voter registration only shows that they are a part of the society leaving all the stereotypes behind.

The programme was jointly organized by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and Panvel Tehsil Office under the guidance of civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:26 AM IST