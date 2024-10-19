Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Bust Gang Hiring Unemployed Youth To Open Bank Accounts For Cyber Crimes; 2 Arrested

Panvel Cyber Police led by Inspector Deepali Patil busts gang involved in hiring unemployed youth to open bank accounts for cyber crimes; two arrested from Vasai-Virar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Cyber police of Navi Mumbai headed by police inspector Deepali Patil has busted a gang that hired unemployed youth only for making bank accounts in their name which could be used in cyber crimes.

The main accused identified as Sandesh alias Himanshu Dinesh Kumar Jain (22) from Rajasthan and Sudheer Jain alias Yogesh Parasmal Jain (34) from Naigaon in Palghar were nabbed from Vasai-Virar. While Sandesh was a third year B Com student, Sudheer was an unemployed graduate. The gang was busted on October 15.

Panvel Cyber Police led by Inspector Deepali Patil busts gang involved in hiring unemployed youth to open bank accounts for cyber crimes; two arrested from Vasai-Virar | File Photo

The gang was busted after a case was registered by a 39 year old Merchant Navy man from Nhava Sheva on August 5. The man, originally from Bhopal, was exploring a dating app when he came in contact with a lady identified as ‘Emily’. After he made friends with her, in the course of days, she introduced to him about trading.

As per the complainant, Emily assured her huge returns in trading and asked him to open an account with www.flowertra.com. Accordingly, the complainant started an account and started investing as she said. During the initial investments, he saw that the balance in the trading account was increasing rapidly and over the course of around 10 days, he invested Rs 10.40 lakh in the trading account only to realise that he was being conned.

“While investigating the case, we got the details of the account numbers to which the money was being transferred by the complainant and in the course we found the details of the accused in Vasai-Virar,” Inspector Patil said.

The team raided a shop in a building, which was 100 metre away from Vasai Railway Station and found nine men who were working there including the two accused. From the bags of the accused, police found 52 debit cards of different banks, 18 mobile phones, 17 cheque books, 15 sim crads, eight adhaar cards, seven pan cards, three driving license, two voters IDs and fake business visiting cards.

The accused had started a fake Tile shop named FSD emart Tile shop and had stocked few tiles in the shop for making the bank officials, believe that the shop existed and they were working in the shop.

“The accused used to hire men aged from 18 to 25 from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who were poverty ridden and unemployed. The youth were told that they would be given jobs wherein they would be paid RS 1000 per day and brought to Mumbai. The accused then used the personal details and documents of the youth thus hired and would open current bank account from around 10 different banks for each of them. The bank officials would come down for verification at the shop and would believe the set up and open the account for them,” Patil said.

The accused would then collect the debot cards, cheque books and also the sim cards attached to the bank accounts from the hired men and transport it to Udaipur in Rajasthan to different team via train. The team is Udaipur would further use the details of the bank and make calls to various people in order to con them and pass the collected bank details to transfer the money.

Police are further investigating to find the other team who managed the calling and cheated various people. The accused arrested have been remanded to police custody till Monday.