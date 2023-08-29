Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Demands Waiving Off Charges For Mandap Rent & Deposit Charges Of Ganpati Mandals

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | File

Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has requested the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration to waive off mandap rent and deposit fees for the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival within the jurisdiction of the corporation.

MLA Thakur met the municipal commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh and discussed waiving off charges to provide financial ease to Ganpati mandals.

With the Ganeshotsav is hardly 22 days away, public Ganesh Mandals are busy in securing necessary permissions. MLA Prashant Thakur has come forward in support of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals and stressed to support them. He said that a decision to alleviate their financial pressure had been taken during a meeting chaired by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. This decision entails exempting the mandap rent and deposit charges for the mandals.

Demands Made To Provide Financial Relief To Ganesh Mandals

Furthermore, echoing the approach taken by the Thane Municipal Commissioner, who has issued instructions in this regard, MLA Prashant Thakur has urged the authorities in the OMC to implement a similar waiver for Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals operating within their jurisdiction. This gesture aims to provide financial relief and facilitate a smoother celebration of the upcoming festival, fostering a sense of unity and community spirit.

Read Also Priceless Rakhi Gift: Sister Protects Her Brother By Donating Portion Of Her Liver In Navi Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)