Priceless Rakhi Gift: Sister Protects Her Brother By Donating Portion Of Her Liver In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: As the Rakhi festival is celebrated all over the country, a 21-year-old sister went above and beyond for her 17-year-old brother who was battling autoimmune liver cirrhosis. By offering her own portion of the liver, she bestowed upon him an extraordinary gift that was skillfully transplanted by the team of doctors led by Dr Vikram Raut, Director of Liver Transplantation and HPB surgery, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Rahul Patil, 17, son of a security guard was experiencing weakness and vomiting blood out of nowhere. This had left his parents in shock as treatment from local doctors was not enough to diagnose the root cause and the situation was getting worse.

Eventually, they turned to Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai where they discovered that Rahul had autoimmune liver cirrhosis and required a liver transplant.

Doctors Explained Details On Case

Dr Vikram Raut, Director of Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “In autoimmune liver disease, the patient's immune system starts acting against his own liver cells. If diagnosed early, it can be treated with medicines. But in Rahul’s case, it was diagnosed late and had complications like repeated bleeding, ascites (abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen), and jaundice. So, he was advised to have a liver transplant.”

Rahul’s mother was found to have HbsAg positive and rejected as a donor. However, his 21-year-old sister Nandini Patil emerged as saviour and she was found eligible after complete evaluation.

Dr Raut added, “The patient's sister fearlessly donated her liver to save her sick brother's life. We checked liver size and quality of liver which perfectly matched Rahul's requirement. Failing to treat him in a timely manner could have resulted in a loss of life.”

Now, the major constraint for transplant was a financial challenge, but Medicover Hospital and other charitable organizations supported his transplant. On 26 June 2023, Nandani selflessly donated a significant portion of her liver to save her brother's life, serving as an inspiring example. “The story of these siblings will undoubtedly bring joy and celebration during Rakshabandhan. Both donors and recipients are doing well. Organ donation is a powerful act that has the potential to transform lives in ways unimaginable. We strongly encourage everyone to become organ donors and help save the lives of their loved ones and those in need,” said Dr Raut.

“My brother means the world to me. I am overjoyed that I gave him a valuable gift on Raksha Bandhan. We had all been extremely concerned about his condition for months. I am grateful to the doctors for giving a second lease of life to my brother who can fulfill his dreams now,” said the patient’s sister Nandini Patil.

