e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children

Navi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children

The meet was organized by Parivar NCPO in association with the Regional Centre of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (DIVYANGJAN) and ETC.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children | FPJ
Follow us on

More than 290 parents of special children attended the Regional Parents Meet (RPM) held by the Education and Training Centre (ETC) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at its Vashi centre on October 15 and 16. The meet was organized by Parivar NCPO in association with the Regional Centre of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (DIVYANGJAN) and ETC.

Parents from Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat attended the meeting for which the theme was "Equal Livelihood Opportunities and Living with Dignity".

Read Also
UPPET Exam 2022: Govt refutes ‘massive rush’ allegations, says ‘videos on social media are of...
article-image

On day one, experts presented their views on various subjects. Cdr. Shrirang Bijur (President) guided sustainable employment and livelihood for intellectually disabled persons.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh, officer-in-charge of DIVYANGJAN unveiled animated films based on disability awareness. Varsha Bhagat, Director of ETC was also present on the occasion.

Parents raised concerns during the meeting including the delay in the registration of parents' associations and NGOs. Some parents also said that the portal for the registration of parent associations and NGOs is flawed and needs improvement.

Read Also
Making Mumbai a global city with world-class infra: MMRDA bets big on slew of transport projects
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

A new gang in Mumbai: This all-women gang is using 'parda' to rob shops; watch CCTV footage here

A new gang in Mumbai: This all-women gang is using 'parda' to rob shops; watch CCTV footage here

Navi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children

Navi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children

27-year-old Mumbai businessman diagnosed with brain tumour; symptoms you should watch out for

27-year-old Mumbai businessman diagnosed with brain tumour; symptoms you should watch out for

After milk, onion prices see 40 per cent rise, cooling down expected by November

After milk, onion prices see 40 per cent rise, cooling down expected by November

Citizen Perception Survey-2022: TMC chief urges Thanekars to help make the city smartest

Citizen Perception Survey-2022: TMC chief urges Thanekars to help make the city smartest