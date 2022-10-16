Navi Mumbai: Over 290 parents attend regional meet for special children | FPJ

More than 290 parents of special children attended the Regional Parents Meet (RPM) held by the Education and Training Centre (ETC) of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at its Vashi centre on October 15 and 16. The meet was organized by Parivar NCPO in association with the Regional Centre of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (DIVYANGJAN) and ETC.

Parents from Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat attended the meeting for which the theme was "Equal Livelihood Opportunities and Living with Dignity".

On day one, experts presented their views on various subjects. Cdr. Shrirang Bijur (President) guided sustainable employment and livelihood for intellectually disabled persons.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh, officer-in-charge of DIVYANGJAN unveiled animated films based on disability awareness. Varsha Bhagat, Director of ETC was also present on the occasion.

Parents raised concerns during the meeting including the delay in the registration of parents' associations and NGOs. Some parents also said that the portal for the registration of parent associations and NGOs is flawed and needs improvement.