UPPET Exam 2022: Govt refutes ‘massive rush’ allegations, says ‘videos on social media are of Mumbai local’

A view of a jam-packed railway station as students struggle to get trains to reach home in UP. | Twitter/ Varun Gandhi

Lucknow: On Saturday, as chaos prevailed in Uttar Pradesh after a huge crowd of students gathered at the railway stations to reach far-off exam centres to appear for UP-PET exam 2022, the state government has refuted the claims of massive rush made by students and politicians.

Terming the claims wrong representations of facts, the government said that the pictures shared on the social media sites are of 'Mumbai local', and nothing sort of happened in the state.

“A misleading picture of chaos in the examination is being presented by some accounts on social media platforms by displaying a video of a Mumbai local regarding PET conducted in Uttar Pradesh. PET is being conducted in a completely transparent and systematic manner in Uttar Pradesh,” reads a tweet by Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check.

The students were scheduled to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022.

Read Also UP: Students hold professors hostage after Allahabad University hikes fee

Various politicians including Congress leaders and students raised questions over the UP government's alleged mismanagement.

Visuals available on Twitter show candidates gathered in large numbers at railway stations, trying to get on a train.

Some of them also took to Twitter to share their travel woes, with some fearing about missing the exam due to the inability to board a train. Videos of jam-packed railway stations also went viral on social media platforms.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also criticised the government for failing to provide facilities to students.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“UP is in the grip of floods and more than 37 lakh students have appeared for the PET exam. The bigger challenge is reaching the center than solving the question paper. Despite the continuous demand of the students, neither the examination was postponed nor adequate traffic arrangements were made. Perhaps 'aerial inspection' does not show 'ground issues', Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared images that showed several people filed into trains and also gathered at railway stations with hardly any space to move.

The Congres leader, Rahul Gandhi also launched an attack on the BJP led UP government claiming that 'Prime Minister of India is sitting blindly the youth are compelled to eat stumbling blocks'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"UP PET Form - 37 Lakh Vacant posts - counting! These youths were promised 20 million jobs annually, but in this picture the helplessness of the educated unemployed youth of the country is visible. It is clear that the Prime Minister is sitting blindly and the youth are compelled to eat stumbling blocks, he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, a Tweet from north central railway says, “Avoid rumours! With reference to @priyankagandhi's tweet (now deleted) it is clarified that coach number 40042 of MEMU train has not passed Prayagraj today and this image has nothing to do with the UPPET exam”.