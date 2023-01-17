Navi Mumbai: Over 2800 citizens hit road to clean city |

Navi Mumbai: More than 2800 citizens of Belapur joined the cleanliness drive last week with brooms in their hands. They hit the street and joined the initiative of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) of giving sanitation workers a day off.

The purpose of the initiative is to honour the daily work of the sanitation workers and give them a day off from cleaning the streets and lanes. Citizens from Belapur hit the road around 6.30 am and cleaned streets in their localities. The initiative saw the participation of more than 2800 citizens. Earlier, a similar initiative was taken in Vashi.

Health camp organized for sanitary workers

During the initiative, a health check-up camp was organized for the sanitary workers in Belapur Ward Office. More than 325 sanitation workers assembled in Sector 15 in Belapur and took out a cleanliness rally to Belapur Bhawan in Sector 11 and spread awareness about cleanliness.

