Navi Mumbai: Rangoli competition at Kharghar receives good response

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association in association with 'Kharghar Marathon 2023' organised a Rangoli making competition in Kharghar on Sunday. The theme of the Rangoli was 'De-addiction' and it saw spontaneous responses.

Students from various colleges and societies participated in the event

The Rangoli-making competition was organized near Chaturbhuj Society. In the competition, students from various colleges and societies from Kharghar participated spontaneously which was coordinated by Sadhana Pawar, member of Netra Patil Kharghar Resident Association and Principal of Ramsheth Thakur College of Commerce.

Details of the winners

Ravindra More was present as the judge of the Rangoli-making competition. Anjali Khond won first place, Vilas Patil won second place and Aditi Bhat won third place in this competition.

