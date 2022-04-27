Navi Mumbai: Over 250 people visited NIFT’s Craft Bazaar 2022 at Kharghar campus

Day one of Craft Bazaar 2022, hosted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai in Kharghar witnessed more than 250 footfalls. The two-day craft bazaar is being organised at the sprawling campus of NIFT in Kharghar from April 26 to April 27.

People from neighboring areas, schools, colleges, and the alumni of NIFT visited the Craft Bazaar which was organized at NIFT Campus Kharghar Navi Mumbai. NIFT believes in supporting the artisan community to celebrate their incredible crafts on a global platform. Apart from the Bazaar, the event also had craft demonstrations of "Soof Embroidery" by National Award-winning artisans Dayaben Dohat and Madhubani Painting were conducted by Gautam Jha, to sensitize the student community and visitors.

NIFT is recognized as a premier institute for fashion education that continuously evolves itself to keep abreast of the changing market trends. The pioneering institute of fashion education in the country with active support from the Ministry of Textiles, Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has developed and implemented Craft Cluster Initiative Program, which aims to provide the students with continuous exposure to the handloom and handicraft clusters, thus providing an opportunity for creative innovation and experimentation by reaching out to artisans and craftsmen at the grass root level.

The event was coordinated by the Mumbai Campus Craft Cluster Initiative Coordinator - Dr. Kundlata Mishra who organized 19 exhibition stalls of Handloom, and Handicrafts from various parts of India.

The stalls include Soof embroidery by Dayaben Dohat, Natural Dyeing and Printing by renowned artisan Dheeraj Chippa, Madhubani Painting by Gautam Jha, Kolhapuri Chappals by Balkrishna Gavali, Warli art by Dilip Bahotha, Banjara jewelry by Vijaya Pawara, Dhokra craft by Rajib Maity, Paithani Saris by Nilesh Pardeshi, among others.

