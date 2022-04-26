Navi Mumbai: Two-day NIFT Craft Bazaar begins in Kharghar

The two-day Craft Bazaar of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Mumbai began in Kharghar, on Tuesday.

Craft Bazaar is an annual event hosted by each campus, under the NIFT Craft cluster policy which aims to help create a direct link between the weavers and artisans of India with customers having witnessed a good response over the years.

The event is happening on April 26 and April 27 at its sprawling campus in Kharghar from 12 pm to 8 pm.

NIFT is recognized as a premier institute for fashion education that continuously evolves itself to keep abreast of the changing market trends. The pioneering institute of fashion education in the country with active support from the Ministry of Textiles, Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) has developed and implemented Craft Cluster Initiative Program, which aims to provide the students with continuous exposure to the handloom and handicraft clusters, thus providing an opportunity for creative innovation and experimentation by reaching out to artisans and craftsmen at the grass root level.

NIFT Mumbai located in Kharghar once again is geared up to make Craft Bazaar 2022 greater than previous years. The event will be inaugurated by the Textile Commissioner of India, Ms. Roop Rashi (IA&AS).

This year, the craft bazaar will see stalls showcasing the products developed by artisans from over 15 clusters. The presence of award-winning artisans like Dayaben Dohat (Soof Embroidery of Gujarat), Dheeraj Chippa (Dabu - Bagru Printing of Rajasthan) to name a few has increased the stature of the event.

Apart from them, the Bazaar will also showcase the best of crafts of Maharashtra like Paithani Sarees, Kolhapuri Chappals, Warli Paintings, Hupari’s silver jewellery and Banjara Jewellery. In addition, the institute will be also organising craft demonstrations by master craftspersons for the visitors.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:10 AM IST