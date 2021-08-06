Navi Mumbai: Over 100 NMMT electric buses to hit the road within a month

More than 100 electric buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will soon hit the road as the most of the formalities like registration with RTO and decision on routes have been decided. The electric buses will be distributed equally and as per the need.

Shrish Aradwad, General Manager of NMMT said that within a month's time, the electric buses will start plying on roads. “A total of 110 buses will hit the road and it will be distributed across the city and as per the need”, said Aradwad.

Electric buses are air-conditioned buses and the fare will be similar to normal buses. At present, the transport undertaking is running electric buses in a few routes, and it has received an overwhelming response.

NMMT, an undertaking of NMMC has received 110 buses in two phases under the central government's Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme. At present, these buses have been parked at Nerul and Turbhe depot.

NMMT will receive a total of 200 buses under the FAME I and II in phases. These buses are environment friendly and the transport undertaking provides cheap travel option in high-quality buses.

The civic body had proposed to phase out diesel-run buses, in the budget for the financial year 2021-22. The civic transport wing will use only CNG and electric buses to minimize the generation of carbon.

At present, the NMMT runs 320 diesel buses, 142 buses in CNG and 30 electric buses. Now, 77 more electric buses receive will be added to the fleet. “We will gradually convert all diesel buses in CNG,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NMMT will increase the number of buses on road from Monday following lifting restrictions. At present, there are 275 buses on road. From Monday, a total of 300 buses will be on road.