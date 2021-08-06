Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli's Jumbo COVID Care Centre likely to be ready by mid-August

The Jumbo COVID Care Centre in Kalamboli is likely to be ready by Independence Day as the local body as well as the district administration is working on it. The COVID Care Centre with over 500 oxygen beds facility is being set up by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) following direction from Eknath Shinde, Urban Development minister of Maharashtra.

Early this week, the civic chief of Panvel Municipal Corporation and Raigad district visited the Jumbo COVID Care Centre being set up at the godown of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in Kalamboli. The dedicated COVID Health Care Centre has around 800 beds capacity including 505 oxygen beds and 125 ICUs beds to meet the demand during the possible third wave of COVID.

Like other parts of the state, the Panvel area too witnessed a sharp rise in positive cases of COVID-19 and the available infrastructures are falling short. The Panvel region does not have adequate facilities for COVID patients’ treatment and the district administration and local body have to rely on private hospitals.

The godown of CCI was taken over by the revenue department for setting up a dedicated COVID care centre and CIDCO floated a tender of Rs 10 crores for the facilities for the treatment of COVID patients. Once the jumbo centre will be ready, it will be operated by the local body.

According to an official from the PMC, they are working to start the jumbo centre in phases and a part of it will be started by August 15.