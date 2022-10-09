Navi Mumbai: One killed, two injured after explosion at power plant

e-Paper Get App
Three persons-- technician Kundan Patil, worker Vishnu Pail, and Junio Engineer Vivek Dhumale-- were injured in the explosion and were taken to the National Burns Hospital in Airoli, where Dhumale succumbed to his injuries

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Visual of the power generation plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran | ANI
Navi Mumbai: One person was killed and two others were injured after a major blast occurred at a power generation plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Sunday.

As per the preliminary information, initially three persons-- technician Kundan Patil, worker Vishnu Pail, and Junio Engineer Vivek Dhumale-- were injured in the explosion and were taken to the National Burns Hospital in Airoli.

Investigating Officer Suhas Chauhan informed that the JE Vivek Dhumale has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.

