Navi Mumbai: Revenue department of Uran transfer 195 hactares of mangroves to forest department

In an important development, 195 hectares of mangroves under the revenue department’s of Uran will be handed over to the forest department for conservation as per the Bombay High Court judgement to treat the sea plants as protected forests. After this transfer, a total of over 2,200 hectares of mangroves will come under the forest department, said Range Forest Officer Nathuram Kokare.

According to gazette order dated September 28, the fresh transfer of 195 hectares of mangroves in 17 villages of Uran Taluka of Raigad district will be held under section 4 of the Indian Forest Act.

The organisations have welcomed the decision. The Director of NatConnect Foundation, BN Kumar, said the mangroves under NMSEZ, of which CIDCO is a 26 per cent stakeholder, are yet to be handed over.

The delay in transferring these sea plants is putting them at the risk of rampant destruction. He claims that 1,250 hectares of the NMSEZ are either mangrove zones or wetlands.

Earlier, the Revenue Department had handed over 25 hectares to the Forest Department in 2015, and notification was issued for transferring 42 hectares in February this year and 1100 hectares in July, officials said. In addition, JNPT also handed over 814 hectares of mangroves.

CIDCO officials have informed that it is yet to consider 300 hectares of mangroves grown mostly on farmlands that could not be used for irrigation as the area is disputed land.

Meanwhile, Nandakumar Pawar of Sagarshakti, the marine division of Vanashakti, has also demanded that JNPT must transfer over 100 hectares of mangroves to the forest department.

