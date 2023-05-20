Navi Mumbai: No water supply in Ulwe due to repair work | Representative Image

There is no water supply in the newly developed nod Ulwe on Saturday as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has taken repair and maintenance work on the 800 mm feeder main line for Ulwe.

The 24-hour shutdown began on Saturday (May 20) morning and the water supply is likely to resume early on Sunday. However, the water supply will be supplied with low pressure. Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to store water and use it judiciously.

Read Also WATCH: Over dozens of women from Nashik village fetch water from well to meet crisis

Navi Mumbai saves water

It seems like the region might be prepared for the water cut as it was earlier reported that it saves water by recycling it. FPJ stated in a report earlier this month that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is saving around 25 MLD water (millions of liter per day) by rationing the water supply in the city.

Furthermore, the civic body claimed that water saved from half-day water cuts once a week in every ward will help to meet the water supply in days to come.

Morbe Dam has adequate water to meet demands till August 2023

During the last monsoon, the catchment area of Morbe dam received a total of 3573 mm rainfall and the dam was not overflown. This made the water resource get equipped with enough water for its people.

An official from NMMC’s Water Supply pointed out that the dam has adequate water to meet the demand till August 9, and said: “Around 480 MLD of water is withdrawn from the dam daily to supply water to the citizens of the city. Apart from the city, NMMC has to supply water to 7 villages in the Morbe area and Kamothe in the CIDCO area. NMMC area gets around 409 MLD water daily while the remaining goes to other areas."

Read Also Parts of Navi Mumbai to see water cuts as Maha Jal Pradhikaran undertakes work at Bhokarpada WTP