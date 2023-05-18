WATCH: Over dozens of women from Nashik village fetch water from well to meet crisis

Summer season has hit several parts of the country with some experiencing scorching heat to drying up the water resources. Peint village in Nashik, Maharashtra reported water crisis and showed visuals of dozens of women fetching water from a local well. WATCH VIDEO

The video was noted to be from May 17, news agency reported while saying that the water crisis in the region has made women there descent into a well to fetch water. The footage that ran lesser than a minute captured villagers throwing their cans, multiple times, into the well to collect water.

Also, the plight of the region is reportedly unchanged since nearly a decade. Earlier, in 2022, the village from Nashik along with others faced severe water crisis in its summer.

In the Chichlekhaire village of Nashik, women walked arduous three km-long to fetch water and meet their daily needs, ANI reported, while further adding that the locals were forced to fetch muddy water by going down into a deep well where the water level plummeted below the base of the well.