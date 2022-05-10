Navi Mumbai: No new COVID-19 cases for second time in a week in NMMC

Navi Mumbai: The second time in a week, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) corporation reported zero new cases of COVID on May 9. The last zero cases were reported on May 3

On May 9, the civic body witnessed zero new cases of Covid and at the same time, there were zero recoveries. The active cases stand at 56.

However, there has been no death reported for two months. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26.

The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, has again reached 50. Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:10 AM IST