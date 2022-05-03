Navi Mumbai: No new cases of Covid in NMMC; first time in a fortnight

Navi Mumbai: After a fortnight, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) corporation reported zero new cases of COVID on April 2. The last zero case was reported on April 16.

For the last week, there has been a constant rise in active cases with more cases of Covid were being detected than patients getting discharged.

However, there has been no death reported since two month. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26.

The number of active cases that had come to single digit, reached 50 on April 1. However, with zero new cases and four patients got discharged on May 2, the number of active cases stand at 46.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their works and other purposes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:23 AM IST