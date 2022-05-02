Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases reach 50 in NMMC

While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, active cases are increasing slowly again. The number of active cases that had come to single digit, has once again reached 50 on April 1. The civic body saw a total of 44 new Covid cases in the last 5 days.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their works and other purposes.

On April 1, a total of 12 new cases of Covid-19 was reported and 4 patients were discharged. Even on April 30, a total of 12 new patients of Covid were detected in the city. At present, 43 persons are getting treatment at home and the remaining are in different hospitals.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the city.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:26 AM IST