Navi Mumbai: No new cases of COVID-19 under PMC since pandemic outbreak

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, for the first time there is no new case reported in the civic jurisdiction on Monday.

The active cases under the civic body are 22. As per the data available with the civic body, one person got discharged on Monday and there is no new case reported.

After the first wave, the number of new cases had dropped but it was never when no new case was reported.

The recovery rate under the PMC has reached 98.47 while 1415 people lost their lives due to infections.

At present, the Panvel node has a maximum of 5 active cases, followed by 4 cases each from Kamothe and Taloja. New Panvel has only two active cases left.

Since the outbreak of pandemics, a total of 93,937 cases of Covid were reported of which 92,500 recovered with 98.47 percent.

Under the PMC, malls, restaurants, theatres, hotels, schools, and other social functions are functioning with 100 percent capacity.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:40 AM IST