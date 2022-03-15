Thane: Fake godman held for attempting sacrifice of sister’s son

A self-styled godman, KuldeepPradeep Nikam, and his two aides have been arrested for allegedly attempting human sacrifice of a nine-year-old boy, said Thane’s Chitalsar police.

The complainant in the case is Nikam’s wife. In her statement to the police, she said he claimed to possess clairvoyant abilities and told his sister that her minor son is in possession of bad spirit and will become a thief in future.

To save the family’s reputation, the boy needs to be sacrificed, said Nikam, who is in a live-in relationship with one Sneha Shinde, an accused in the case.

After verifying the complaint, a case against both of them and their third accomplice, Kishore Devidas Navle, was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Further probe into the case is underway, said Zone 5 Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Rathod. The investigation has also revealed that Nikam asked aggrieved visitors to share the videos of their houses.

Following this, Navle would slyly edit the videos to include eerie happenings. In this way, Nikam godman used to ask for money in lieu of helping to get rid of evil

