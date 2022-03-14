Thane: Fake godman along with two others arrested for performing black magic

Thane: The Chitalsar police in Thane have arrested three people including a fake self style godman along with two others for performing black magic. The police said the accused godman was about to sacrifice his sister's son to keep them away from bad evil. The Chiltasar police claim they have registered a complaint on the basis of complaint and are further investigating to verify the fact.

The police said the case was registered on the complaint of his first wife. The police said the accused are identified as Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam the fake godman, Sneha Shinde who was in live-in with her and one more accused Kishore Devidas Navle.

A case has been registered at Chitalsar police station in Thane under section 324, 342, 504, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from sexual offence Act and sections of the The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Vinay Kumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 confirmed about a case been registered and said, "We habe registered a case and are further investigating to check the fact and reality in the case," added Rathod.

The police said the accused had cheated his first wife. He also said his sister that her son a 9-year-old boy had bad evils. "Nikam claim he saw the future of the boy. He found that he will be an addict and theft. So instead of spoiling the name in future. He should be sacrifice and good vibes are taken from him," said a police officer.

The police said the accused Nikam use to go live on social networking by sitting in hindu cemetary or at home. He use to assure about solving problem of public. "Many women who use to attend the lice chat and ask for solution to their problem. The accused use to ask them to share videos of their house. With the help of Navle the third accused he use to edit the received video. He would show and evil in the video and claims the victims about performing some rituals and took cash from them," said an police officer.

The police had received some live video and few naked picture of the godman with woman. The team are further investigating to check the facts and figures in the case.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:32 PM IST