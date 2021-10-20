Navi Mumbai: No deaths reported due to COVID-19 for 10 days in October so far

In the first 19 days of October, there were 10 days when there was no death reported due to COVID under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Last month, there were 12 days when there was no death reported.

While the number of COVID cases per day has been limited to double-digit, the death rate has also come down.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, for the first time, no death was reported on March 1, 2021, under the NMMC jurisdiction. Thereafter, there was no death reported on September 6. “During September, there were 12 days when there was no death reported due to COVID,” said an official from the Health Department.

According to a senior civic official, since August the number of new COVID cases has also been limited to double-digit. “With the number of cases controlled, the number of deaths also checked,” said the official.

In October so far, there was no death on October 1 and 4 and them five consecutive days from October 7 to 11 October. “We did not report the death on 15, 17, and 19 October in the city due to COVID,” said the official.

Since March 2020, a total of 1,08,023people have been infected with COVID, out of which 1,05,585 citizens have successfully recovered. Thus, the recovery rate from the corona is significant at 97.74 percent. The doubling rate of patients in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area is 1773 days, which is approximately five years.

