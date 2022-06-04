e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to depute additional officials at depot during monsoon

In addition to the regular preparation, this year, they have deployed additional officers to deal with emergencies in the municipal corporation area.

NMMT bus | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has made all preparations to tackle monsoon-related issues. It has decided to depute additional officials at each depot to ensure the smooth functioning of NMMT buses.

During monsoon, breakdown and other issues are reported and for timely response, NMMT has decided to depute 29 additional officers at its three bus depots - Turbhe, Ghansoli and Asudgaon.

A senior official from NMMT said that the transport wing of NMMC has made all the preparations for monsoon with depot maintenance for all buses and has prepared a schedule for the same.

