Excise collection touches Rs 1,040 crore in Raigad for 2021-22

Alibaug: A total of Rs 1,040 crore has been collected as excise for 2021-22 in Raigad district, said district superintendent of state excise Kirti Shedge on Friday, adding that her department’s flying squad had also registered 1,850 offences related to illegal liquor manufacturing, booked 1,153 persons and seized items worth Rs 3.8 crore.

The high collection comes despite the department, with a sanctioned strength of 98, having 29 vacancies, the official said.

