INS Nishank, INS Akshay decommissioned from service

Facebook/Indian Navy

The Indian Navy on Friday decommissioned its two ships, INS Akshay and INS Nishank, after 32 years of service, including participation in Operation Talwar and Operation Parakram.

The decommissioning event was conducted at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard in a traditional ceremony wherein the national flag, the naval ensign and the decommissioning pennant of the two ships were lowered for the last time at sunset.

While INS Nishank, a high speed missile craft, was commissioned on September 12, 1989, INS Akshay was commissioned a year later on December 10, 1990 at Poti, Georgia. INS Nishank and INS Akshay were part of the 22 Missile Vessel Squadron and 23 Patrol Vessel Squadron, respectively, under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area.

INS Nishank was also deployed post the Uri attacks when tensions between India and Pakistan were high. decommissioning Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, who commanded INS Nishank from 1995-96, also took part in the event.