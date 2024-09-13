Navi Mumbai: NMMT Starts Maiden Bus Services Via Atal Setu Bridge On September 12 With Routes 116 And 117

Navi Mumbai: NMMT starts first AC buses via Atal Setu Bridge | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai municipal transport (NMMT) has flagged off its maiden service via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) popularly known as Atal Setu bridge. Two routes have been chalked out by the transport department for the same.

The two routes flagged off from September 12 onwards are bus no 116 and bus no 117. Both are AC buses, said an official. As per the official announcement made by Nmmt, the route no 116 will commence from Nerul bus depot, cover parts of Ulwe, Kharkopar and via Atal setu the route will conclude at Mantralay.

Likewsie the bus route no 117 is scheduled to commence it's journey from sector 35, Kharghar , Panvel ST stand , and will travel through Karanjade phata, Ghavan toll naka before taking the Atal Setu bridge to culminate at Mantralay.

“There was consistent demand from citizen to commence NMMT service via Atal Setu bridge. The two routes cover major nodes of the city,” said an official from the transport department.

The travel duration on each of the route is approximately 100 minutes. Services will be available on weekdays. The timing for bus no 116 commencing from Nerul Bus depot is 7.55 am. The second route timing is scheduled at 7.40 am. The ticket rates are decided as Rs 230 for travelling via bus route no 116 and Rs 270 for bus route no 117.