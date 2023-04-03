Navi Mumbai: NMMT recovers ₹6.8 lakh fines from over 3k ticketless pax | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) collected Rs. 6.80 lakh in fines from a total of 3922 ticketless travellers in the last fiscal year. Ticketless travelling is one of the major reasons for the financial losses of the civic transport wing.

As per the data shared by the NMMT, from April 2022 to March 2023, tickets of 37,79,396 passengers were checked by the ticker checker of which 3,922 passengers were caught travelling without tickets.

According to senior officials from NMMT, during the current financial year, they will intensify actions against ticketless travellers, with a team of 35 ticket inspectors.

NMMT intensifies drive against ticketless travellers

Last year, in the first seven months of the financial year, NMMT had collected over Rs 4 lakh fine from ticketless commuters. The civic-run transport agency intensified action against ticketless travellers last year.

An official earlier told FPJ, Rs 150 is collected from ticketless passengers in non-AC buses and Rs 300 in air-conditioned buses. The fine is also decided on the basis of the number of kilometres travelled without a ticket.

