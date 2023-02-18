Navi Mumbai: NMMT to procure 10 electric double-decker buses during 2023-24 | Representative pic/Twitter

Navi Mumbai: In order to promote tourism in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will buy 10 electric double-decker buses. The buses will be used for Navi Mumbai Darshan as well as daily commuting. The buses will be procured on a gross cost contract (GCC) basis for 12 years.

As per the plan, the NMMT will buy a fully built Double Decker battery-operated air-conditioned electric bus with 12 years AMC. The company will have to erect charging stations and provide an electricity supply to it.

Read Also Thane: Ulhasnagar citizens to get 20 new electric buses as a new year gift

NMMT's 150 electric buses fleet

At present, NMMT has more than 150 electric buses in its fleet that ply across the city at normal fares. The sitting capacity of the double-decker bus will be 65.

In order to accommodate more passengers, the double-decker buses will be inducted as a pilot project. If it proves viable economically, the civic transport wing may add more such buses in the future.

In addition, the double-decker battery-operated buses will be used for Navi Mumbai darshan to show the infrastructure of the city. Navi Mumbai has emerged as the third cleanest city in the Cleanliness Survey 2022. In addition, a number of infrastructure projects are nearing completion.

According to senior civic officials, among the major tourist attractions will be Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Arioli, Wonder Park in Nerul, the upcoming Science Park, and Rock Garden. However, the route will be decided after the buses join the fleet.

Central govt's subsidy plan

According to NMMT officials, the capacity of the battery will be sufficient to cover a minimum of 120 km on a single charge with a fully loaded AC Double Decker bus in city traffic conditions. He added that the bus provider will have to carry out the maintenance work.

The central government is planning to give subsidies on double-decker electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME II) Scheme. NMMT has already procured around 200 electric buses under FAME I and FAME II.

In addition to 10 double-decker buses, NMMT will also procure 15 more electric buses during the financial year 2023-24.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)