Mumbai: BEST's Premium Buses begin services between Bandra-Thane; book via Chalo app, check route & timings

Mumbai: BEST's Premium Buses begin services between Bandra-Thane; book via app, check route & timings |

BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service. BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads.

The service is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric buses that promise a convenient and comfortable ride. This launch makes Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service.

The service will run from Monday through Saturday. As a part of phase 1, it has been started on one all-day route and one express route. BEST plans to add 200 more electric buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months so that Mumbaikars can make the most of the service.

Express Route

These buses will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All-day Route

These buses will ply along the BKC - Bandra Station route between 8:50 a.m and 5:50 p.m and in the reverse direction between 9:25 a.m and 6:25 p.m. Seats on the bus can be booked via the Chalo App. The bus will only stop if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops. The buses do not permit standing.

BEST Premium Bus Offerings



All-electric air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats

Seat reservation on the Chalo App

Live tracking so that you can reach your stop in time to catch the bus

Flexible rescheduling and cancelling option

Travel subscriptions that help you save up to 50% on your daily travel expenses

How to reserve a seat on the Premium Chalo Bus

Simply download the BEST Chalo App and tap on Chalo Bus. Enter the source and destination to get the route list with the bus schedule. Pick the bus of your choice, according to the time of travel. You can either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan and reserve your seat.

How to validate your booking on the Premium Chalo Bus

Once you reserve a seat, you can find it on the home screen of the app, under the ‘Upcoming Reserved Trips’ section. Press ‘Tap to Board’ and share your booking ID to validate your reservation. Now sit back and enjoy the ride!

Fare Structure

BEST has announced a fixed one-way fare for the two routes

All day Route | Bandra Station - BKC - ₹50

Express Route | Bandra Kurla Complex - Thane - ₹205

Welcome Offer

To encourage more Mumbaikars to try the Premium Bus service, BEST has also rolled out a Welcome Offer that gives five rides at a fraction of the cost of the one-way fare. The welcome offer can be purchased directly on the BEST Chalo app and is valid for 7 days.

All Day Route -First 5 rides for ₹10 only - ₹2 per trip cost

Express Route - First 5 rides for ₹100 only - ₹20 per trip cost.

Travel subscriptions

Passengers can also avail of travel subscriptions that have been designed to help them save up to 50% on their monthly travel.