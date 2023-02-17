Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions | FPJ

To promote cashless transactions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced bus fare payment through the QR code of Phone Pe.

The civic transport undertaking felicitated several conductors for issuing maximum number of tickets through QR codes or cashless transactions.

They were felicitated by the transport managers on February 16, 2023 at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Transport Headquarters in CBD Belapur.

NMMT passengers urged to go cashless

NMMT passengers have been urged to use cashless payment methods as much as possible.

Earlier, NMMT had felicitated 18 conductors from the Asudgaon depot for issuing a maximum number of cashless tickets.

“As the government is promoting cashless transactions, passengers travelling in NMMT buses have the option of the same via phone-pay, QR code scanning as well as online bus passes through the NMMT Bus Tracker app ”, said the official. He added that NMMT and PhonePe felicitated them.

