e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

Earlier, NMMT had felicitated 18 conductors from the Asudgaon depot for issuing a maximum number of cashless tickets.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions | FPJ
Follow us on

To promote cashless transactions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced bus fare payment through the QR code of Phone Pe.

The civic transport undertaking felicitated several conductors for issuing maximum number of tickets through QR codes or cashless transactions.

They were felicitated by the transport managers on February 16, 2023 at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Transport Headquarters in CBD Belapur.

NMMT passengers urged to go cashless

NMMT passengers have been urged to use cashless payment methods as much as possible.

Earlier, NMMT had felicitated 18 conductors from the Asudgaon depot for issuing a maximum number of cashless tickets.

“As the government is promoting cashless transactions, passengers travelling in NMMT buses have the option of the same via phone-pay, QR code scanning as well as online bus passes through the NMMT Bus Tracker app ”, said the official. He added that NMMT and PhonePe felicitated them.

The civic transport undertaking felicitated several conductors for issuing maximum number of tickets through QR codes or cashless transactions.

The civic transport undertaking felicitated several conductors for issuing maximum number of tickets through QR codes or cashless transactions. | FPJ

They were felicitated by the transport managers on February 16, 2023 at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Transport Headquarters in CBD Belapur.

They were felicitated by the transport managers on February 16, 2023 at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Transport Headquarters in CBD Belapur. | FPJ

NMMT passengers have been urged to use cashless payment methods as much as possible.

NMMT passengers have been urged to use cashless payment methods as much as possible. | FPJ

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: FIR against nanny, daycare centre owner over assault of 16-month-old baby

Navi Mumbai: FIR against nanny, daycare centre owner over assault of 16-month-old baby

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

Navi Mumbai: NMMT felicitates conductors for issuing maximum tickets via cashless transactions

In pics: Artist's impressions of what SCLR Extension & Vakola flyover will look like after they are...

In pics: Artist's impressions of what SCLR Extension & Vakola flyover will look like after they are...

Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

Mumbai: Congress leader Baba Siddique's mother passes away

Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students

Navi Mumbai: Helpline facilities now available for 10th & 12th board students