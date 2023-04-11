Navi Mumbai: NMMT changes monthly pass scheme for students, now allows unlimited daily trips during daytime |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has decided to change the monthly pass scheme for students. Instead of allowing one round per day on a monthly pass, the transport undertaking of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMT) has decided to allow students as many rounds daily during day time.

NMMT believes that the decision will attract more students to buy monthly passes and thus it will increase the revenue.

Change beneficial for students

“The change in the monthly pass for students will end the one-round limitation of the current student monthly pass scheme,” said an official from NMMT. He added that this will be helpful for many students as they have to take tuition classes apart from school daily. “This will increase the number of NMMT student monthly pass schemes,” said the official. At present, students are allowed only one round trip daily from home to school and the return journey.

Students can avail bus passes till age 25

“All students within the NMMC area can avail of the monthly bus pass scheme at a discount until they turn 25 years,” said the official. He added that the special concession offered on monthly pass schemes for students will be applicable for commuting to school during the day, time spent outside, and tuition, and will be on a punching basis to be punched in by conductors.

NMMT hopes to attract more students with bus pass scheme

This change will also allow for maximum usage of the bus pass by students who travel for extra hours and tuition. The NMMT hopes that these changes will attract more students to their buses as students have been attracted to the BEST initiative due to various concessions in their pass scheme.

Recently, NMMT noticed a drop in the number of passes for students, leading to a decrease in financial income. Fully air-conditioned buses are available on some routes in the NMMC area, and the monthly bus pass fee will be charged as per the ticket price of general buses.