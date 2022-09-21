Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Indian Swachhta league to be held at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Belapur on Thursday

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has participated in the 'Indian Swachhta League' announced by the central government by establishing “Navi Mumbai Eco Knights”. Thousands of youths, especially students, will participate in a special event under the tagline 'Youth Versus Garbage', on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Sector 3A in CBD Belapur at 8.30 am.

The event was earlier scheduled on September 17 at Ganesh Tandel ground in Nerul. However, due to the heavy rainfall forecast, the event was rescheduled for September 22 at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Belapur.

Well-known singer, composer and captain of 'Navi Mumbai Eco Knights” team Padmashri Shankar Mahadevan will be present on this occasion. In addition, well-known actor Makarand Anaspure will also grace the event.

On September 22, a number of events are planned. A human chain hoisting the tricolour will be formed from civic headquarters at Belapur to Moraj Circle in Sanpada on Palm Beach Road at 7.30 am. Members of the women's self-help group and Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan including various charitable organizations and environment-loving citizens are participating in the formation of the human chain. Similarly, a mangrove cleanliness campaign will also be implemented on this occasion.

