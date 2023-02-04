Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta' campaign a hit among citizens; see pics

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a unique initiative called 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta' (Moving Speaking Cleanliness). A group of representatives of NMMC visit high footfall areas like gardens, railway stations, and important joints and create awareness about waste management by asking questions and giving them rewards for correct answers.

The initiative has become a talking point and citizens are encouraged to segregate waste at home before giving it to sanitation workers.

In the Cleanliness Survey 2022, NMMC secured the third rank in the country. Now, the civic body is trying to achieve rank one and citizen participation is very important to improve the ranking in the Cleanliness Survey 2023.

What is 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta'?

In addition, in the survey, it is important to segregate the waste into wet, dry, and hazardous at the source of generation like home. In order to convey this message among citizens, NMMC has taken a number of measures. The municipal commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar is paying special attention to implementing such activities that encourage public participation.

The innovative initiative 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta', which easily creates public awareness about cleanliness, has been started from February 1 in Turbhe ward. NMMC is carrying out the activity in association with Shelter Associates.

How 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta' is changing Navi Mumbai

As part of the initiative, a group of 6-7 people including civic sanitation officers, employees and representatives of Shelter Associates are visiting busy places like railway stations, markets, parks, and school and college premises and interacting directly with the citizens from 5 pm to 7 pm everyday.

In the beginning, information about waste management is given which is followed by asking simple questions about cleanliness. Citizens have a chance to win attractive prizes in the form of hygiene materials for giving correct answers.

“The activity 'Chalta Bolta Swachhta' provides information about cleanliness and encourages citizens to segregate waste at home and it is being liked by the citizens. The group visiting on the ground are getting good response from the citizens,” Sudhakar Vadje, sanitation officer of Turbe ward. He added that the initiative has given a different dimension to the cleanliness work of Navi Mumbai.

