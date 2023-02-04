Navi Mumbai: INTUC stage protest at Nerul hospital; demand justice for the contractual workers

FPJ

President of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Navi Mumbai Ravindra Sawant, along with others staged a protest at Terna Hospital in Nerul, demanding justice for the contractual workers.

Sawant alleged that workers have been facing various problems like non-payment of PF for five years, delays in salary, among other issues.

“This is an injustice to the employees. So, we staged a protest on Thursday and gave an ultimatum to the administration of the hospital to solve the issue by Monday,” said Sawant.

Responsibility of hospital staff to solve workers' problems

According to him, a large number of employees have been working in the hospital for several years, hence it is the responsibility of the hospital management to resolve their problems at the earliest.

As soon as the agitation started, the hospital management sought a deadline till Monday. More than 100 employees participated in this protest.

