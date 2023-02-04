Navi Mumbai: ITM Kharghar's Inclusive Fest held on February 2 |

Navi Mumbai: Inclusive Fest, a unique festival of life was celebrated at ITM Kharghar, orchestrated by DORAI Foundation in collaboration with the Suryoday Small Bank on February 2, 2023.

The event turned out to be a wonderful opportunity for creative expression for persons with disabilities, mental health issues, the transgender community, the student population, professionals, artists and the rest of the people to showcase their talents and celebrate life.

The organizing committee said that the fest was a platform to help create awareness, sensitization, and bonding through talent, showcased by special needs communities.

Fest was held at the auditorium of ITM Kharghar

The inclusive fest began at 11 am at the auditorium of the Institute for Technology and Management (ITM), Kharghar with lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries followed by solo and group dances and songs by the special needs children from Asha Kiran and Way Foundation.

Navi Mumbai: ITM Kharghar's Inclusive Fest held on February 2 |

These children and the audience present were entertained by dual-voice singing sensation artists, Sairam Iyer and Prithvi Mohan, rapper and singer. Special moms were the stars of the fest who performed with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

KVJ. Dr. Sumithra Prasad of the DORAI Foundation was instrumental in bringing multiple talented individuals with disabilities, mental health issues, the transgender community, the student population, professionals, and Artists under the platform of " Inclusive Spirit".

ITM's Director spoke on children with special needs

ITM's Director, Dr Lakshmi Mohan said that "This is a splendid opportunity for students of ITM to strengthen their sensitivity towards the needy and realise that self-belief can help move mountains".

The fest was an opportunity to explore the talent of many young people from different communities as one family.

This is the first year where Yashovartaman Lifetime Achievement Award has been constituted and bestowed upon Dr. ARK Pillai and Dr. AK Sen Gupta.

Students of ITM anchored the fest and encouraged all the performers, and they too danced and sang with the children.

