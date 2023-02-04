Navi Mumbai: City Environment Preservation Society to hold a seminar on World Wetlands Day

Representative image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) is holding a seminar on World Wetlands Day on February 4, 2023 at DPS School in Nerul. The theme of this year’s seminar is “Restoration of Wetlands” and “Role of Common People to Save Wetlands – Refuse Plastics”.

Several officials expected to be present at the event

Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Department, NMMC, will be the Chief Guest and he will deliver the inaugural address. Eminent persons like Mr. Mohan Dagaonkar, City Engineer (retired), NMMC, Mr. D Stalin, Mr. Rishi Agarwal, Mr. Nandkumar Pawar, Mr. B N Kumar, Mr. Rahul Khot scientist from BNHS among others will be present on the occasion for a Panel discussion.

Various activities to be held at event

Apart from an in-depth panel discussion on the issue, children will perform a Nukkad Natak, and participate in elocution and quiz competitions. There will be a presentation by BNHS and a Program for specially-abled children, followed by a documentary on birds.

The purpose of this event is to create awareness about wetlands and environmental preservation among the youth.

NMEPS has been organizing Annual Wetland Day annually since its inception in 2012. Over 22 schools in Navi Mumbai will be participating this year.

