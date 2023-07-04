 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Warns Dilapidated Building Residents To Vacate Or Face Water, Gas & Electricity Disconnection
There are a total of 61 dangerous dilapidated buildings under NMMC jurisdiction which are unfit to live in.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has swung into action after a slab of an old dilapidated building in Nerul fell last week. Though no one was injured, the civic body issued a final warning and asked residents to vacate all such buildings within two days.

The civic body warned those who continued to stay there that water, electricity and gas connections to those buildings would be disconnected and the process of demolition initiated.

article-image

Residents disregard warning, continue to live in dilapidated structures

On June 30, a slab of the ground floor house of Swagat Cooperative Housing Society at sector 24 in Nerul fell. The building was already declared dilapidated and the civic body had already given them notice to vacate the premises. However, citizens continued to reside there.

After the slab falling incident was reported, additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole along with City Engineer Sanjay Desai and Deputy Commissioner of the Disaster Management Department Dr Babasaheb Rajale visited the building and directed residents to evacuate immediately considering the danger.

Eviction notices, loudspeaker announcements urge residents to vacate

After two days, the civic body issued a fresh notice to vacate such buildings. “NMMC’s vehicle visited all such buildings and made an announcement through a loudspeaker to vacate the building within two days or the civic buildings would disconnect water, gas and electricity connections,” said a senior civic official.

Of the total 61 dangerous buildings under the C1 category, unfit for habitation, the maximum number of buildings are in Turbhe ward with 17, followed by 13 dilapidated buildings in Vashi ward and 11 in Nerul ward.

Ward-wise list of dangerous buildings:

Belapur: 7

Nerul: 11

Vashi: 13

Turbhe: 17

Koparkhairane: 8

Ghansoli: 1

Airoli: 03

Digha: 01

article-image
