Navi Mumbai: 524 buildings declared dangerous by NMMC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a list of 524 dangerous buildings after a ward-wise 2023-24 survey. The structures have been declared dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Every year ahead of the monsoon, the civic body declares a list of dangerous buildings and appeals to citizens to vacate them so as to avoid loss of life and property. Last year, the civic body declared 514 buildings under the dangerous category.

Actionable Steps

The highest risk buildings that need to be demolished immediately come under the C-1 category – both last year and this year, there were 61 of these. In addition, there are 114 structures that fall under C-2A category; that need to be repaired by vacating the premises. Similarly, 300 structures fall under the C-2B category that can be repaired without vacating the building, and the remaining 49 fall under the C-3 category that need only minor repairs.

Similarly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a list of 33 dangerous buildings this year; with 16 dangerous structures in in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kamothe and Panvel wards.

As per Section 265 (a) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, buildings that have been in use for more than 30 years are required to undergo a structural audit by a construction or structural engineer registered with the civic body.