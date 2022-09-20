e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty

Navi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction; however, they did not oblige. Eventually, NMMC razed it down.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty |

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Encroachment department of the Turbhe ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure sector 5 in Sanpada.

The work of the ground floor slab of the building was already completed without any permission from the civic body. The civic body also recovered Rs 1 lakh as a penalty from the owner of the building.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to demolish illegal construction at Union Minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu
article-image

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction at plot number 114 in sector 5 in Sanpada and asked to remove themselves.

However, they did not remove the unauthorized construction despite being served a notice. The civic body then carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Turbhe ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one pocklain, and 1 electric hammer, and a gas cutter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai: Dating app con siphons off Rs 3.5 lakh from 57-year-old woman

Mumbai: Dating app con siphons off Rs 3.5 lakh from 57-year-old woman

IIT Bombay Shocker: Canteen worker arrested for peeping into girls' bathroom

IIT Bombay Shocker: Canteen worker arrested for peeping into girls' bathroom

Stalls under 'One Station, One product' to come on 14 other locations in Mumbai

Stalls under 'One Station, One product' to come on 14 other locations in Mumbai

Dussehra rally: Thackeray may move Bombay HC for permission to hold event at Shivaji Park in Dadar

Dussehra rally: Thackeray may move Bombay HC for permission to hold event at Shivaji Park in Dadar