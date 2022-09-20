Navi Mumbai civic body razes under construction building, recovers Rs 1 lakh penalty |

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Encroachment department of the Turbhe ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure sector 5 in Sanpada.

The work of the ground floor slab of the building was already completed without any permission from the civic body. The civic body also recovered Rs 1 lakh as a penalty from the owner of the building.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction at plot number 114 in sector 5 in Sanpada and asked to remove themselves.

However, they did not remove the unauthorized construction despite being served a notice. The civic body then carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Turbhe ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one pocklain, and 1 electric hammer, and a gas cutter.