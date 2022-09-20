Mumbai: HC asks BMC to demolish illegal portions of Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow

Mumbai: BMC to demolish illegal construction at Narayan Rane's bungalow | FPJ

In a major setback for Union Minister Narayan Rane, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish the illegal portions in his Juhu bungalow within two weeks observing that if the proposed regularisation is accepted, it will encourage widespread unauthorised construction in the city.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Kamal Khata, on Tuesday, also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Kaalkaa Real Estate Private Limited, a firm owned by Rane and his family members, which is to be deposited with the Maharashtra Legal Service Authority.

While dismissing the petition by Kaalkaa, the HC observed: “The proposed retention/regularization of unauthorized work, if accepted, will amount to the encouragement of the widespread/large scale violation of provisions of law and invite wrongdoer to carry out any extent of unauthorized construction in the city of Mumbai without any fear of penal action.”

The court has also rejected the second application filed by Kaalkaa before the BMC on July 11, 2022, seeking permission to retain the unauthorised construction.

Kaalkaa had approached the HC seeking direction to the BMC to consider its second application dated July 11, 2022 to retain the unauthorised portions.

On June 3, the civic body had rejected Kaalkaa’s first application for regularisation and the same was upheld by the HC on June 23.

The court said that it was “astonished” by BMC’s stand that there is no bar on the number of applications for regularisation irrespective of the volume of unauthorised construction and breach of provisions. If this argument is accepted then “every inch of the land of Mumbai City even if developed in breach of sanction plan and other mandatory provisions of law would be tolerated by the Municipal Corporation”, said judges.

Taking note of the BMC’s changed stand in the case, the HC said that the corporation had vehemently opposed Kaalkaa’s first petition for regularisation and “for reasons best known to Corporation” it has taken a “totally contrary stand and a total U-turn” while dealing with the second petition and is determined to consider the untenable application for regularisation/retention though it is not maintainable in law.

Disagreeing with the BMC change of stand, the HC said: “The Corporation cannot be allowed to take such an inconsistent stand and more particularly when the earlier order had been upheld by this Court.”

Kaalkaa had contended that additional FSI (floor space index) can be availed by paying a premium and similarly additional TDR (transfer of development rights) can be purchased from the market. The BMC had argued on the similar lines while suggesting that the second application for regularisation can be considered.

The court said this was “totally illegal” and contrary to a 2010 HC judgment which laid guidelines on the power and authority to grant or refuse permission to regularise unauthorised constructions.

The judges also rejected request from Kaalkaa’s advocate, Shardul Singh, to continue the earlier interim stay on demolition for six weeks to enable them to approach the Supreme Court.

