Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off First Ganpati Special Train From Mumbai to Konkan | Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the first Ganpati Special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sawantwadi in Konkan, marking the beginning of festive travel ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A special gift for the people of Konkan on Ganeshotsav! Moments from the departure of the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi' Konkan Ganpati Special Train...



गणेशोत्सवानिमित्त कोकणवासियांना विशेष भेट... 'छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस ते सावंतवाडी' कोकण गणपती… pic.twitter.com/sZvNEmXhM0 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 26, 2025

The CM’s official account shared a video of him waving to passengers at CSMT as the train departed. Smiling travellers could be seen cheering, reflecting the joy and excitement that accompanies the festival every year.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “Konkan residents living in Mumbai go to their hometowns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. With the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, 367 special trains will be run for Konkan this year. BJP has sponsored many trains. Additionally, 550 buses will also operate especially for the Konkan region.”

Record-Breaking Festive Services

Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees. The number has steadily risen over the years, from 305 trips in 2023 to 358 in 2024.

Central Railway will run the majority, with 296 trips, while Western Railway will operate 56, Konkan Railway (KRCL) six, and South Western Railway 22 services.

The special trains will halt at more than 35 stations across the Konkan route, including Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, and Udupi, ensuring widespread coverage for passengers heading home for the festival.

To further ease festive travel, services have been operating progressively since 11 August 2025, with the schedule available on the IRCTC website, RailOne app, and PRS counters.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated from 27 August to 6 September, sees lakhs of families travel back to Konkan every year to welcome Lord Ganesha. With this year’s record-breaking number of trains and buses, officials hope to provide commuters a smoother and more joyful festive journey.