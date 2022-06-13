Navi Mumbai: Dangerous buildings still occupied, NMMC decides to step in | ANI

A day after the ceiling of multiple floors of Jimmy Park in Nerul collapsed, the civic administration decided to either demolish or vacate the residents of buildings declared extremely dangerous. As per the survey of 2022-23, a total of 514 buildings have been declared dangerous, which is 39 more than the previous year.

These buildings have been declared dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

While the water and electricity of Jimmy Park have been disconnected and the civic body has sealed the buildings, there are dangerous buildings that come under the C A category that are still being occupied.

Of the 514 dangerous buildings, 61 buildings fall under the category of C1 or extremely dangerous. However, 18 of them have been either evacuated or demolished. As per the list of dangerous buildings available on the civic body's official website, 43 buildings including a structure in the onion-potato market in APMC Vashi are still occupied. The civic body had declared the buildings dangerous around three years ago and asked the APMC administration to demolish them. Even the administration had issued a notice to shift the market within the market complex. However, traders opposed the move and continued their business in the market.

Of the 43 dangerous buildings still being occupied, Turbhe ward which includes the Sanpada node, has a maximum of 14 buildings, followed by Vashi ward with 11 dangerous buildings. Similarly, 6 buildings in Koparkhairane, 5 buildings in Nerul and 3 buildings each in Airoli and Digha ward are still being occupied.

A senior civic official said that all the ward officials have been directed to evacuate or demolish such buildings.

Every year ahead of the monsoon, the civic body declares a list of dangerous buildings and it appeals to citizens to vacate the dangerous buildings as they can collapse at any time and may cause loss of life and property.

Apart from extremely dangerous buildings, there are 120 structures that fall under the C-2A category. Such structures need to be repaired by vacating the premises. Similarly, there are 282 structures that fall under the C-2B category that can be repaired without vacating the building. The remaining 51 structures fall under the C-3 category that needs only minor repairs.

Buildings that have been declared dangerous have been sent notice under Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The notice states that the owners or occupants of the dangerous buildings have been informed to stop using them for residential or commercial purposes. It also clearly states that the electrical and water connections of the C-1 category building will be disconnected.